Gregoire Defrel a target for Watford, Fulham and West Ham

Watford, Fulham and West Ham are all interested in French striker Gregoire Defrel, according to Sky in Italy.

The 27-year-old is on loan at Sampdoria from Roma and has scored six goals in 18 appearances so far in Serie A.

The trio of Premier League clubs are all on the hunt for another centre-forward this month - especially relegation-threatened Fulham.

Sky Sports News reported in December that Fulham were hoping to bring Lys Mousset from Bournemouth, but Cherries boss Eddie Howe appeared to rule out that happening, declaring him "an important part" of the club's future.

West Ham have already signed Samir Nasri on a short-term deal until the end of the season but are also thought to want to strengthen on the right side of defence.