Lys Mousset important to Bournemouth's future, says Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe has poured cold water over Fulham's interest in striker Lys Mousset, declaring him "an important part" of Bournemouth's future.

Sky Sports News reported ahead of the Cherries' Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea that the Whites are keen to sign Mousset in January.

The French forward played in Bournemouth's 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge and Howe said he was impressed with his performance.

After also ruling out Chelsea signing Callum Wilson in the upcoming window, Howe joked: "It sounds like we are going to be left with no strikers at this rate."

Of Mousset he said: "I thought he did very, very well tonight. That's probably his best performance for the club.

"His fitness levels were much improved. Technically I thought he produced a really high level game. And he's a big part of our future."

Mousset has struggled for games since joining Bournemouth in a £5.4m deal from Le Havre in 2016, making just seven Premier League starts.

New Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri is hoping to bring in a new striker, a new centre-back and possibly a right-back next month, as the league's bottom club look to rescue themselves from relegation.