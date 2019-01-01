Out-of-contract Premier League players - who could leave for free this summer?

Andy Carroll is one of many high-profile players out of contract in 2019

Which players could leave your club for free this summer? We list every club's out-of-contract stars as the January window opens.

More than £250m of top-flight talent could be available for free in July, according to transfermarkt.co.uk data.

We've compiled every player in the Premier League whose contract is set to expire......

ARSENAL

Aaron Ramsey

Danny Welbeck

Nacho Monreal

Petr Cech

Stephan Lichtsteiner

BOURNEMOUTH

Artur Boruc

Marc Pugh

BRIGHTON

Gaetan Bong

Oliver Norwood

Bruno

BURNLEY

Stephen Ward

Phil Bardsley

Anders Lindegaard

CARDIFF

Bruno Manga

Aron Gunnarsson

Anthony Pilkington

Loic Damour

Jazz Richards

Kadeem Harris

Brian Murphy

CHELSEA

Cesc Fabregas

David Luiz

Olivier Giroud

Gary Cahill

Lucas Piazon

Willy Caballero

Rob Green

Cesc Fabregas has struggled to break into the Chelsea first-team picture

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jason Puncheon

Pape Souare

Martin Kelly

Jonathan Williams

Julian Speroni

Jordon Mutch

EVERTON

Leighton Baines

Phil Jagielka

Tyias Browning

FULHAM

Stefan Johansen

Floyd Ayite

Neeskens Kebano

Denis Odoi

Cauley Woodrow

HUDDERSFIELD

Laurent Depoitre (option available until 2020)

Danny Williams

Erik Durm

Ryan Schofield

LEICESTER CITY

Shinji Okazaki

Christian Fuchs

Danny Simpson

Wes Morgan

Yohan Benalouane

LIVERPOOL

James Milner

Daniel Sturridge

Alberto Moreno

Lazar Markovic

Daniel Sturridge could move on in the summer

MAN CITY

Eliaquim Mangala

Vincent Kompany

Brahim Diaz

MAN UTD

Ander Herrera

Phil Jones

Matteo Darmian

Antonio Valencia

Ashley Young

Andreas Pereira

NEWCASTLE

Mo Diame

SOUTHAMPTON

Steven Davis

TOTTENHAM

Mousa Dembele

Fernando Llorente

Michel Vorm

Fernando Llorente has been linked with a move to Turkey in January

WATFORD

Miguel Britos

Heurelho Gomes

WEST HAM

Andy Carroll

Pablo Zabaleta

Adrian

Samir Nasri

WOLVES