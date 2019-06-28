Heurelho Gomes signs one-year contract extension at Watford

Heurelho Gomes will stay at Watford

Heurelho Gomes has delayed his retirement plans to sign a one-year contract extension at Watford.

It had looked as though the 6-0 FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City was set to be his last appearance for the club after seeming to bid an emotional farewell to supporters towards the end of last season.

In March Gomes said he was "99 per cent sure" he would retire this summer, while Hornets boss Javi Gracia admitted last month that he was not sure whether the 38-year-old would definitely hang up his gloves.

However, the club have now confirmed that the Brazilian goalkeeper has agreed a new deal. His previous contract was set to expire this month.

Gomes, who moved to Vicarage Road from Tottenham in 2014, has played 156 times for Watford.

He served as understudy to Ben Foster last season, with his eight appearances restricted to both cup competitions.