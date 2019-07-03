Ismaila Sarr: Watford interested in Rennes winger as Arsenal monitor deal

Watford remain interested in Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr

Watford remain interested in Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr but would have to break their club transfer record to sign him, Sky Sports News understands.

The 21-year-old is likely to cost £35m and it is understood that Roma are in advanced talks to sign him.

One source claims Arsenal will also be interested in signing him if they cannot complete a deal for Wilfried Zaha.

Sarr joined Rennes from Metz in 2017

Sky Sports News understands that Arsenal have launched a £40m bid for the Crystal Palace forward.

Sarr, who scored as Senegal secured their place in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 3-0 win over Kenya on Monday, joined Rennes from Metz in 2017.

He made 39 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last season, scoring 12 goals.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.