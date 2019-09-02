Stefano Okaka leaves Watford for Udinese on permanent deal

Stefano Okaka has left Watford to join Udinese in Italy

Stefano Okaka has completed a permanent transfer from Watford to Udinese.

The 30-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Serie A side, where he scored six goals in 16 appearances.

Okaka, who signed from Anderlecht in 2016, played just three times in all competitions for the Hornets in the first half of last season.

He scored in his opening game of the 2017/18 season but then went 14 league matches without a goal.

In Okaka's first season in the Premier League, he managed four goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.

Okaka last played in Italy for Sampdoria, having previously had spells at Parma, Bari, Brescia, Modena and Roma.

Adalberto Penaranda has left Watford on a season-long loan deal

Adalberto Penaranda has also left Watford to join KAS Eupen on a season-long loan.

The Venezuela international, who can play up front or on the wing, will spend the 2019/20 campaign in Belgium's first division.

Penaranda has only played three times in all competitions for the Hornets since signing in February 2016, but has spent time on loan at Malaga and Giampaolo Pozzo-owned Udinese.

The 22-year-old scored his first Watford goal in last week's 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Coventry, but had not made a Premier League squad for the Hornets this season.