Danny Welbeck: Watford striker limps off with another injury vs Tottenham

Danny Welbeck receives treatment after going down injured

Watford striker Danny Welbeck's injury-hit career has suffered another setback, after he limped off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury against Tottenham.

The former Arsenal forward was blighted by injuries during his time with the Gunners and picked up another for his new side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The 28-year-old, who has 42 caps for England, limped off against Spurs after just three minutes and was replaced by Gerard Deulofeu.

Welbeck was substituted in the early stages of the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

It was Welbeck's fifth Premier League appearance for the Hornets after he joined the club for free in the summer.

Arsenal were happy to let his contract run down at the end of last season and, due to an ankle problem, he played just eight games for Unai Emery.