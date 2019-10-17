Manchester United vs Liverpool: Ways to watch live on Sky Sports

One of the biggest fixtures of the season takes place this weekend - Manchester United vs Liverpool - and you can follow every minute live on Sky Sports.

Old Trafford plays host to one the biggest football fixtures in the calendar - a rivalry that is full of history, entertainment and goals. The fixture comes around at a crucial period for both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp as United look to turn around a turbulent start while Liverpool aim to increase their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Key times for Renault Super Sunday are:

Coverage starts at 3pm from Old Trafford - a huge 90 minute build-up to the game

Kick-off is at 4.30pm; you can also follow live match coverage in our live blog across our digital platforms

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with our TV build-up kicking-off at 3pm where David Jones will be joined by a host of Sky Sports pundits to preview the crunch encounter.

Man Utd vs Liverpool Live on

There is a whole range of options to complement and enhance your viewing experience with Sky Sports - for both subscribers and non-subscribers.

For non-subscribers, Manchester United vs Liverpool is accessible through a NOW TV pass. Get a Day Pass to Sky Sports for £9.99.

Sky Premier League subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go.

You can also follow our live match blog across our digital platforms, where you will be able to watch all the major incidents via our expanded mobile clips service and keep up to date with all the action, including commentary, analysis and team line-ups.

Also, this season, you can watch Premier League highlights with Sky Sports just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

Want to catch-up? Highlights and the best of all the best from before, after and during the game will also be published On Demand.