Anthony Martial ready to lead Manchester United attack

Anthony Martial is in contention to make his return against Liverpool

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial says he recognises the need for him to take responsibility and become more clinical in front of goal.

The Frenchman is in contention to face Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, having missed the last five league games with a thigh injury picked up in the 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on August 24.

And Martial, who has scored twice this campaign, believes he must add a greater variety of goals to his game.

"We all prefer beautiful goals but, at the end of the day, a goal is still a goal," Martial told the club's magazine.

"So, if I could score 30 goals like I scored in the game against Chelsea, I would take that right now!

Martial and Marcus Rashford are United's only senior strikers

"I guess I have tended to score quite nice goals and so, if I managed to score more of this kind of goal, in addition to the more spectacular ones, then I'd end up with a much higher goals total come the end of the season."

Martial is one of just three recognised forwards at Old Trafford, along with England international Marcus Rashford and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood, following Romelu Lukaku's £73m departure to Inter Milan in the summer.

The 23-year-old, who was handed the No 9 shirt as a result is fully aware of the expectations on him to perform this season.

Martial continued: "Now that I've taken the No 9 shirt back once again, all he [Ole] has said to me is that I have a lot of responsibility and that I have to score goals, so that's what I am trying to do."

Manchester United have made their worst start to a season in 30 years with just two wins from their opening eight games, leaving them in 14th place.

Meanwhile, unbeaten league-leaders Liverpool have made their best start to a season and can equal Chelsea's record of nine successive opening wins with victory at Old Trafford.

