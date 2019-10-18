Mason Greenwood signs Manchester United extension until 2023

Mason Greenwood has been at Manchester United since the age of seven

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has signed a new deal at the club, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2023.

United, who host rivals Liverpool - live on Sky Sports Premier League on Super Sunday - have the option to extend the deal for a further year.

The 18-year-old became United's youngest starter in the Premier League when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed him his full debut against Cardiff in May.

4:43 Ahead of the Super Sunday clash between Manchester United and Liverpool, we take a look back at some of the greatest goals between these two Premier League rivals Ahead of the Super Sunday clash between Manchester United and Liverpool, we take a look back at some of the greatest goals between these two Premier League rivals

Greenwood has scored two goals in nine appearances across all competitions this season, helping United to 1-0 wins over Astana and Rochdale in the Europa League and Carabao Cup respectively.

"Having grown up as a Manchester United fan, playing for the first team is a real dream come true," England U21 international Greenwood said.

"I know that, when I play for this club, I represent the whole Academy and I want to repay the faith that my coaches have shown in me with my performances on the pitch.

Man Utd vs Liverpool Live on

"I am learning all the time from the manager and his coaching staff and I know that this is the perfect club to help me reach my potential."

Solskjaer added: "Mason has progressed through our outstanding Academy and we are delighted with the progress he has made.

0:50 Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince says the club must not keep changing managers, despite their recent poor form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince says the club must not keep changing managers, despite their recent poor form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"At such a young age, he already has great pace and intelligence and he is such a natural finisher.

"Since he came into the first team, he has really impressed everyone with his drive and attitude, he has all the attributes to become a top player.

"Mason is learning every day in training and, with his work ethic, there is no doubt that he has an excellent future ahead of him."