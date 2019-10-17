Liverpool's vital fortnight: Four games in 11 days to test Jurgen Klopp's side

Will Liverpool be able to maintain their fine form after the international break?

Liverpool supporters may dare to dream after their perfect start to the Premier League season - coupled with Manchester City slip-ups - has seen them take a commanding lead in the title race. But a crucial couple of weeks are coming up.

Liverpool's mouth-watering clash with City on Sunday, November 10 - which you can watch live on Sky Sports - is on the horizon and could be pivotal in the Reds' bid to end their long wait to reclaim the top-flight crown.

But more immediately, Jurgen Klopp's men must navigate their way through four tricky fixtures in 11 days to maintain their push for silverware in the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup…

Man Utd vs Liverpool, Premier League - Sunday, October 20

Never a better time to play Manchester United? That could very well be the case, with Liverpool's arch-rivals making their worst start to a season in over 30 years. The form book points to only one outcome - but football doesn't work like that.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be viewing this fixture as an opportunity for United to get back on track. If his players can't produce a performance to be proud of against Liverpool at Old Trafford, then they really are in trouble.

LFC's record at Man Utd Liverpool have left Old Trafford with three draws and three defeats in their last six away matches at Manchester United across all competitions.

United have spoiled things for their rivals in the past, with their 3-2 win at Manchester City in April 2018, delayed their neighbours' title celebrations a recent example. They're also likely to have their first-choice defence available, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw set to be fit again to join Harry Maguire at the back.

Manchester United will be fired up to stop Liverpool

Throw in the fact Liverpool haven't won away to Manchester United since March 2014 and the visitors' bid to equal City's record of 18 Premier League victories in a row doesn't seem quite so straight forward after all.

Genk vs Liverpool, Champions League - Wednesday, October 23

Three days after their trip to Old Trafford, Liverpool head to Belgium to face Genk in the Champions League. Their opponents were humbled by Salzburg in their first group game and have made a slow start domestically but their goalless draw with Napoli demonstrates they are a side which can't be taken lightly.

Ianis Hagi (right) and Genk should not be underestimated

While the Italian side hit the woodwork on three occasions in that match, Genk could easily have won it themselves late on when Ianis Hagi - one of the stars of last summer's U21 Euros - spurned a good chance.

"The will and pride to prove themselves at this level was there," head coach Felice Mazzu said after the Napoli match and the challenge of Liverpool will certainly motivate his side again. After losing to Napoli in their first game, Liverpool will need to be on their game to avoid a potentially costly slip-up.

Liverpool vs Tottenham, Premier League - Sunday, October 27

Win at Manchester United and Liverpool will host Tottenham knowing another three points will secure the longest-ever streak of victories in the Premier League era.

Again, the form book is on their side - but this Tottenham team, in spite of their current turmoil, will be seeking some kind of retribution for their Champions League final defeat five months ago.

Tottenham will be out for revenge against Liverpool after their Champions League final defeat

There will be hope, too, from Mauricio Pochettino that, with time on the training ground and winnable games against Watford and Red Star Belgrade before the trip to Anfield, he can reinvigorate his squad before they meet the league leaders.

Tottenham have a poor record at Anfield, having not won there since 2011, but they have earned draws at Manchester City and Arsenal this season and, with Harry Kane repeatedly finding the net for club and country this season, they have the power to cause Liverpool problems.

Liverpool vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup - Wednesday, October 30

The Carabao Cup is not top of Klopp's list of priorities right now and after a testing run of games in quick succession - and with Premier League and Champions League fixtures against Aston Villa and Genk coming hot on the heels of this cup tie - the Liverpool manager is likely to rotate.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are expected to shuffle their packs for the Carabao Cup clash

But a win over Arsenal at Anfield - albeit a likely much-changed visiting team - would maintain momentum, keep Liverpool in contention for getting their hands on silverware in February and give fringe players vital game time to keep them primed for when they are needed later in the campaign.

Liverpool were runners up in this competition under Klopp in 2015/16. Going one better this season may not be the Red's number one aim right now, but there are clear merits in maintaining the intensity for this midweek match-up with the Gunners.

