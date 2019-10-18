Emre Can: Manchester United keen on ex-Liverpool midfielder

Manchester United are considering a move for former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in January, Sky Sports News understands.

The 25-year-old Germany midfielder spent four seasons at Anfield before leaving on a free to join Italian club Juventus at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

After a decent start to life in Turin, making 29 appearances in the Serie A last season, Can appears to have fallen out of favour under new head coach Maurizio Sarri.

It is understood Juventus would want in the region of £35m for the former Bayern Munich midfielder.

Can is yet to start a game this term and has been omitted from the Serie A side's Champions League squad list - something which he said made him consider leaving the club.

"The fact that I am not in the Champions League squad is extremely shocking for me, mainly because I was promised something different last week," Can said in September.

"I had talks with other clubs [in the summer] and one of the conditions for me to stay was to be part of the Champions League squad. Then they phoned me and told me, in a conversation that didn't even last a minute, that I was not on the list and they didn't give an explanation.

"That makes me angry and furious, they haven't been honest with me. If I knew about it earlier, I would not have stayed at Juventus."

However, he has since apologised for his statement on his Twitter account and said he will refrain from further comments on the matter.

Can is not one of United's top targets but they are monitoring his situation as they look to strengthen their squad in January.

United have lost Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini in the past 12 months and failed to replace them.

It has left them light in midfield with Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic and Fred their only senior players available in that area.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Sky Sports that he is open to making signings in January.

"January is a difficult window, anyway," he said. "But if there are players available and at the right price, I'm sure we will spend.

"There might be some experienced players who can come in and help the younger players - that might be worth the money."

