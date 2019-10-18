Mohamed Salah faces late Liverpool fitness test ahead of Man Utd trip

Liverpool will make a late call on the fitness of Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip ahead of Sunday's trip to Manchester United, while Alisson looks set to return.

Salah, the Egypt forward, injured his ankle in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester in the last game before the international break. Matip, the Cameroonian centre-back, has been out since last month's 1-0 win at Sheffield United.

Klopp refused to confirm whether the injured duo would be back for the trip to Old Trafford, but offered a positive update on the fitness of goalkeeper Alisson, who has been out since August.

Salah twisted his ankle when tackled in Liverpool's win against Leicester

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Klopp said: "Alisson looks completely fine and the others had sessions. Two sessions to go and we will see.

"We will have to see how we deal with that situation. So far everything is good but still two sessions to come."

Asked for an injury update on the trio at his news conference, Klopp added: "They are doing better. How good we have to see. There's two more sessions to come. We have to make decisions and that's how it is. Nothing is fixed yet."

'United vs Liverpool? It's the salt in the soup'

Asked how much he enjoys these occasions, he said: "A lot! It's the salt in the soup. Would love to prepare this game with a full week. But now we have an international break - same for both teams.

"The players from the international duty they all came back healthy which is very important. So we have three or four days with the full squad to prepare which is a little bit comfortable at least. I love it."

Man Utd vs Liverpool Live on

Liverpool can equal Manchester City's run of 18 consecutive wins in the league with a victory at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"We are not nervous because of the winning streak and the history we could make," he added."We are very relaxed and very ambitious as well."