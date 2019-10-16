Paul Pogba and David de Gea out of Man Utd vs Liverpool

Paul Pogba has been ruled out of the Super Sunday clash with Liverpool

Paul Pogba and David de Gea will miss Manchester United's Super Sunday clash against Liverpool through injury.

De Gea was forced off the field during Spain's European Qualifier with Sweden. The goalkeeper was clearing the ball upfield just before the hour mark when he appeared to pull his groin, immediately dropping to the ground in pain.

More to follow...

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool

Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live on Super Sunday from 3pm on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 4.30pm.

Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.