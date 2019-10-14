Anthony Martial: Manchester United forward in line for return against Liverpool

Anthony Martial has been out since August

Anthony Martial is expected to return to first-team training this week and has a chance of playing a part in Manchester United's match against rivals Liverpool, live on Super Sunday.

The France striker has been out since August with a thigh injury and United have struggled to score goals in his absence, registering just five in an eight-game run of two wins, four draws and two defeats.

But he could hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a major boost for the visit of the Premier League leaders, as one of a number of players the Norwegian hopes to see return from recent injuries at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are all set to be in contention while Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood could also feature.

0:38 Juan Mata explains why Manchester United team-mate Anthony Martial is so good Juan Mata explains why Manchester United team-mate Anthony Martial is so good

Just as with Martial, United have been without Shaw, the England left-back, since the August home defeat against Crystal Palace. The former Southampton defender suffered a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Pogba played through a foot injury against Rochdale and Arsenal last month but has not featured since. The France midfielder has been undergoing rehab in Dubai during the international break.

Injured Paul Pogba was unable to take a penalty as United beat Rochdale in a shoot-out

Lindelof, the Sweden centre-back, was absent from the United squad for their 1-0 defeat at Newcastle but has been called up by his national team for this week's Euro 2020 qualifiers. He did not feature in their 4-0 win against Malta, though.

Wan-Bissaka, the right-back who joined from Crystal Palace for £50m in the summer, missed last month's draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford because he was suffering from tonsillitis and has not returned since.