Anthony Martial: Manchester United forward in line for return against Liverpool

Watch Manchester United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday from 3pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 4.30pm

Last Updated: 14/10/19 4:40pm

Anthony Martial has been out since August
Anthony Martial has been out since August

Anthony Martial is expected to return to first-team training this week and has a chance of playing a part in Manchester United's match against rivals Liverpool, live on Super Sunday.

The France striker has been out since August with a thigh injury and United have struggled to score goals in his absence, registering just five in an eight-game run of two wins, four draws and two defeats.

October 20, 2019

But he could hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a major boost for the visit of the Premier League leaders, as one of a number of players the Norwegian hopes to see return from recent injuries at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are all set to be in contention while Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood could also feature.
Juan Mata explains why Manchester United team-mate Anthony Martial is so good
Juan Mata explains why Manchester United team-mate Anthony Martial is so good

Just as with Martial, United have been without Shaw, the England left-back, since the August home defeat against Crystal Palace. The former Southampton defender suffered a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Pogba played through a foot injury against Rochdale and Arsenal last month but has not featured since. The France midfielder has been undergoing rehab in Dubai during the international break.

Lindelof, the Sweden centre-back, was absent from the United squad for their 1-0 defeat at Newcastle but has been called up by his national team for this week's Euro 2020 qualifiers. He did not feature in their 4-0 win against Malta, though.

Wan-Bissaka, the right-back who joined from Crystal Palace for £50m in the summer, missed last month's draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford because he was suffering from tonsillitis and has not returned since.

