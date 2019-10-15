Manchester United's David de Gea injured in Spain's European Qualifier with Sweden

David de Gea was forced off through injury in Spain's European Qualifier in Sweden

Manchester United have been dealt an injury blow as goalkeeper David de Gea was forced off the field during Spain's European Qualifier with Sweden.

De Gea was clearing the ball upfield just before the hour mark when he appeared to pull his groin, immediately dropping to the ground in pain.

With Spain trailing Sweden 1-0 courtesy of Marcus Berg's 50th minute strike, De Gea was able to walk off the pitch to be replaced by Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arrizabalaga had been Spain's first-choice goalkeeper in recent months but was dropped in Sweden after making a late error against Norway on Saturday night, giving away a late penalty in the 1-1 draw.

It meant De Gea returned for a 41st cap for his country and a first start under new Spanish boss Robert Moreno.

The news is likely to cause concern ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash with Liverpool this Sunday at 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side host the leaders looking for a win to kick-start their season, having won just two of their opening eight league games and sit just two points above the drop zone in 12th place.

Although the extent of the injury is unknown, should De Gea be ruled out of Sunday's encounter it will likely see a first league start of the season for Sergio Romero.