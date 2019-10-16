Manchester United against Liverpool is 'still the biggest game', says Jose Enrique

Manchester United and Liverpool shared a point at Old Trafford last season

Manchester United versus Liverpool remains "is still the biggest game" of the season, says Jose Enrique.

Just eight games into the season, United trail Liverpool by 15 points ahead of this weekend's clash between the two sides, which is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 3pm on Sunday.

But despite the gap between the teams, Enrique says nothing compares to the blood and thunder of a clash between English football's two most successful sides.

"It is and it still is [the biggest game of the season] even if United is not doing as well now," Enrique told Sky Sports News.

"For the players, for the fans, it is still the biggest game. Even Liverpool's rivalry with City, even with the way they are doing [pales in comparison]. The rivalry between United and Liverpool is different.

"The preparation is the same. The only thing when you play this game is in your mind you are more nervous than other games - that is obvious.

"It's another game, it's [potentially] three points more, but for the fans and the players it means more. So if you win it, you have a good night after the game!"

'It is a really rough game'

Asked what it is like for the players in the Old Trafford tunnel before they walk out, Enrique said: "It's an amazing feeling. I like the pressure when you play for big teams like Liverpool and Manchester United.

"Every player likes the pressure - that's why they play for these teams - but when you go there you forget about everything.

"You focus on the game - and it is a really rough game, a lot of tackles, a lot of intensity but you feel privileged to be there. That is how I was feeling."

Jose Enrique ended his career at Real Zaragoza in his homeland

'Roberston is unbelievable'

Former left-back Enrique played 99 games across five seasons in all competitions for Liverpool after completing a £7m switch to Merseyside from Newcastle in 2011.

Current Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is just nine appearances shy of the Spaniard's Liverpool tally and Enrique believes the Scotland captain can lay claim to being considered as the best player in the world in his position.

"He is unbelievable," Enrique said. "I've said it before, for me, last year he was the best left-back in the world.

Andy Robertson notched 13 assists in all competitions last season

"I know that was given to Marcelo but that was not fair in my opinion. Not just because Liverpool won the Champions League but because he has been an amazing player fort Liverpool.

"He gives so much to that side. And him and Mane together [on Liverpool's left] - I wouldn't want to be on the right side for the other team."

