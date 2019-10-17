Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions.

Charlie Nicholas returns with his Premier League predictions ahead of another bumper weekend of the action, including Liverpool's trip to Manchester United on Renault Super Sunday...

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City - Saturday from 5pm on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 5.30pm

We say it is a decent start to the season because of the points Crystal Palace have. Are they doing well? They have not been outstanding. Two weeks ago Wilfried Zaha had a cracker.

He may have got over the transfer saga, but why has it taken him so long? The Arsenal and Everton deals were dead, but did he want to leave? Of course he did! He is stuck here so that is why he is giving his best.

He is the best player at Crystal Palace but it shows how individual it can become. Roy Hodgson has done brilliantly to piece it all together. Man City will know Liverpool have a tough game though and will be wondering whether they can take advantage, which they will.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-5 (28/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United vs Liverpool - Renault Super Sunday from 3pm on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 4.30pm

I think because of the desire from Man Utd, an average team at the moment, and given the chance to turn it on and knock Liverpool's chances of winning the league, they may well do that.

Why does it take this for them to become motivated? If they draw do they take credit from that? As an Arsenal fan, this always used to be the game for them and was the one I was always intrigued by.

It was always at Old Trafford where the great games were. Anfield was more atmospheric and vibrant, but this was always the test for Liverpool, as they have never won the Premier League.

They have battered them on a few occasions and Man Utd still won the title, but this is do or die for United and a day of credibility for them to try and get a point, which I think they will do. They will scrap and sit in, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that - they will not play expansively here.

Man Utd will not want to get beat and walk away. This is a 'parking the bus' kind of game, in which they cannot take a risk. If they get beat and Liverpool embarrass them, then it could spell even more danger for Solskjaer. I feel Marcus Rashford will offer something here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United vs Arsenal - Monday Night Football from 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 8pm

It is a cracking test. I am a big fan of Chris Wilder. I like their energy and dynamic. They have very good variety going forward, while Arsenal defensively are vulnerable too. It is an awkward one.

Alexandre Lacazette will be on the bench which is a good sign. I would like to think Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney should start.

Arsenal should be targeting third place with how they have been. They are liable to the counter-attack and you cannot trust the defence, but I expect Arsenal to win.

Sheffield United do not have a lot of goals in them, but they will score. It will be a very exciting on Monday night.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-3 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa vs Brighton - Saturday, 3pm

The last couple of weeks with the international football, I have found myself looking at the stats, and I am not a stats man! With Aston Villa, John McGinn has done well, Jack Grealish has the quality, Wesley will and has scored if given the service, and they play wide men.

There is a lot that I like about Villa. Defensively they are vulnerable, but they will be safe. Graham Potter is wondering if he can change or make it different. He has changed the structure and it has not really worked, although they were fantastic against Tottenham.

It is attacking and it can work. Jose Izquierdo and Anthony Knockaert always played wide and they were the out ball. It wasn't always successful but it was a relief, but they don't have that now. I see a comfortable Villa win.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (18/1 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth vs Norwich - Saturday, 3pm

This is a good test for Norwich. Teemu Pukki scored two through the week. Bournemouth are strong at home and these are the games which cement their credibility in Premier League.

Everyone was talking about Norwich's result against Manchester City, but they cannot defend and this is why they are in the bottom three. Josh King is coming back from a decent international break, while Callum Wilson will be fresh too.

There are goals in this team and I see this unfolding again. If this was my game at the weekend, I would be quite pleased.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 4-1 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea vs Newcastle - Saturday, 3pm

This is everybody's banker of the weekend, but Newcastle have gone to Tottenham and won, which people questioned. They then beat Manchester United at home but it wasn't sensational. Steve Bruce will be saying that this is a free swing.

Chelsea have the youngsters and are playing well, but they will have a roller coaster season, which is what I said from the start. These are the games that it took Liverpool years to overcome - these teams sit in and don't threaten, but try to frustrate.

Newcastle do this and they did it at Tottenham, this is the type of team they are. Chelsea will get there, but I don't see them dominating unless they score in the first 10 minutes - I see it being tight.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Leicester vs Burnley - Saturday, 3pm

Again, this is a lovely test for a Leicester team who are potentially top four. It is not a guaranteed top-four finish but I am putting them there as Manchester United are weak, Chelsea are unpredictable, Tottenham are all over place and Arsenal can go four or five games without a win.

It is a results business we live in, so if Rodgers doesn't go and win here, then people will start to question whether they were as good as they thought. Burnley are the masters of this situation. They will watch the one, two touch of Leicester and let them do their thing, while Burnley go back to front and go about their business.

I don't think this current Leicester team will be prepared for them. These are the games, which if Leicester do win, tell me where they are, whether that be in the top six or top four.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham vs Watford - Saturday, 3pm

Watford will be working away with Quique Sanchez Flores, despite some poor results since coming back to the club, with Tottenham coming back at sixes and sevens after the international break. They are all over the place.

Christian Eriksen remains unhappy, Dele Alli did not receive an England call-up, with their unpredictable defence topping it off. More woes for Tottenham.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Wolves vs Southampton - Saturday, 3pm

This is a game I quite like, but the problem with Southampton is that there are things going on behind the scenes. There is something that isn't quite right.

I think the manager is quite down about it, and things will develop over the coming months, but the more important thing is Ralph Hasenhuttl being motivated, otherwise the team won't be either.

They will be flat and I think they could be in for a hammering. If Wolves smell blood, and they are bouncing at the moment off the back of recent results, then they could win comfortably. They will go about their business and dispatch Southampton with ease.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton vs West Ham - Saturday, 12.30pm

This is an interesting game. Marco Silva is still there and has a thumbs up from owners. West Ham are a dangerous side, and I expect them to finish in the top half and Everton to finish in the bottom half.

Their home record has been the reason Silva is still there. The Man City game was a game which was nothing to lose.

This is a must-win I think - we don't have the authority or power to say that but it looks like it is getting close.

Everton fans will think they should beat West Ham, but there is a shrewdness about a Manuel Pellegrini team and they are dangerous up front with Sebastian Haller.

They will agitate, frustrate and counter-attack for 20 minutes and sit in, which will cause Everton a lot of problems, especially if they don't score.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)