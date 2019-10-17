Liverpool's Joel Matip says he is fit to face Manchester United

Joel Matip resumed training with the Liverpool first team this week

Liverpool defender Joel Matip says he is fit to face Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

The centre-back missed Liverpool's final two games before the international break as a result of a knock he sustained at Sheffield United last month.

"I'm back in training and hopefully I will stay fit," he told the club's website. "I'm back in training and I feel good. Of course, if I'm needed, I will be there.

"Injuries [happen] to a player. Now I'm back, I hope I stay fit and I can focus on the positives."

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson also returned to training this week for the first time since being forced off in the 39th minute of the 4-1 win over Norwich at Anfield on the opening day of the season.

Alisson leaves the pitch after picking up an injury in Liverpool's opening day win over Norwich

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah trained separately from the rest of the Liverpool squad as he aims to recover from the ankle injury sustained against Leicester City before the international break.

