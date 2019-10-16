Marcus Rashford can kick-start season vs Liverpool, says Darren Fletcher

0:28 Former Manchester United midfielder is backing Marcus Rashford to have a big impact when United host Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Former Manchester United midfielder is backing Marcus Rashford to have a big impact when United host Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

Marcus Rashford can kick-start his Manchester United season with a match-winning performance against Liverpool on Sunday, according to Darren Fletcher.

Rashford has endured a difficult start to the season having only scored one goal from open play for Manchester United so far this term, but his goal and performance for England in their 6-0 win over Bulgaria on Monday showed signs of promise.

Former United captain Fletcher believes the 21-year-old, alongside Daniel James and Scott McTominay, can have a big impact when United host Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"I think Daniel James has been a breath of fresh air and Scott McTominay has come to the fore and drives the team forward. Probably Marcus Rashford [is the match-winner in the side]," he told Sky Sports.

"I think he is feeling the pressure of that a little bit this season, you want to say to him 'relax, don't try too hard'. We want him to try, obviously, but it's a case of not trying too hard - wait for your opportunities.

"I think for Marcus Rashford, like Manchester United, it could be the game that kick-starts the season. He's a real talisman and the goals and performances are in him, all it takes is something to click."

'Pogba absence would be a massive blow'

Paul Pogba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are all set to be in contention to return to action at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Paul Pogba during Manchester United vs Arsenal at Old Trafford

Fletcher feels Pogba is United's most influential player and would be the biggest miss for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"Without a doubt it is a big blow, he is a leader, a World Cup winner. His performances get scrutinised to the level where it is a little bit unfair. If you look at the stats over a season - goals, assists, chances created, passes - he is Manchester United's most dominant and influential player.

"People probably expect too much from him but if you look at the stats he always delivers and makes things happen.

"That's probably where the criticism comes because he always tries things. Great Manchester United players have always done that, they've never gone simple or safe. Paul is maybe trying a little bit too hard.

"It's a massive blow but also an opportunity for someone else to step up."

'Salah focus frees up Mane'

"I think we are seeing teams emphasising stopping [Mohamed] Salah a little bit more, which has allowed [Sadio] Mane to come to the fore.

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his second goal with Mohamed Salah

"You can't really focus on one because the other one will take advantage of it.

"You've got to be aware of all of them really, the front three are very dangerous the way they play. [Roberto] Firmino drops in, Mane and Salah dart into the spaces from wide areas.

"United will be well aware of that, if you want to win the game you have to stop them."