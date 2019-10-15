Kevin Glazer is not looking to sell Manchester United shares

Kevin Glazer (r) at Old Trafford with two of his brothers

Suggestions that Kevin Glazer is looking to sell his shares in Manchester United look to be wide of the mark, Sky Sports News understands.

Documents submitted to the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, which have led to speculation over the Glazer siblings' stake in the club, did not indicate any change in ownership or voting, nor did they indicate an additional loan against the shares.

It is understood the documents in question covered a technical issue and nothing more.

According to a United spokesman: "The filing doesn't indicate any change in ownership or voting, nor does it indicate an additional loan against the shares."

Media reports have suggested that Kevin, one of six Glazer brothers involved at Old Trafford, wants out of the club, but even if he does sell his 13 per cent stake - reported to be worth in the region of £320m - it will not affect the running of the club in the short term.

The American siblings holds a combined 90 per cent stake in the club after their father Malcolm died five years ago.