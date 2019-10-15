Manchester United plan to send 'four or five' young players on January loan, says academy manager

Tahith Chong came close to leaving Old Trafford in August

Manchester United are planning to send "four or five" young players out on loan in the January transfer window, according to the club's academy player performance manager Les Parry.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given first-team minutes to a number of academy graduates, including Mason Greenwood and Axel Tuanzebe, after allowing senior players such as Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling to leave in the summer.

Nicky Butt, who was recently appointed as head of first-team development, is in charge of the loan programme, along with Parry.

Parry revealed how the likes of Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong came close to leaving Old Trafford on loan during the summer.

Nicky Butt was appointed head of first-team development in July

"We'll plan it out and we've identified four or five who might be going out in January. Obviously, our first-team manager has a say," Parry told the club's official website.

"Three lads could have possibly gone on loan - Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and James Garner - but he wanted to keep them here and have a look at them on tour.

"So a decision will be made, no doubt, for January as well. Hopefully, all three will be in the first team and not going anywhere.

"As we know at this club, lads have got into the first team and a lot of it has been through circumstances they've got no control over.

"They've been presented with an opportunity and they've taken the opportunity so now a couple of them are regulars on the team sheet each week. We've had opportunities that have cropped up from nowhere. That's football."

Greenwood and Tuanzebe could feature on Sunday as United take on Premier League leaders Liverpool at Old Trafford.