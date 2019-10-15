Alexis Sanchez diagnosed with dislocated ankle and tendon damage, Inter confirm

Alexis Sanchez suffered a dislocated ankle on international duty

Alexis Sanchez has been diagnosed with a dislocated ankle and tendon damage, Inter Milan have confirmed.

The Manchester United forward, on loan at the Serie A side, is still waiting to learn whether he requires surgery after sustaining the injury on Saturday during Chile's goalless draw with Colombia in Alicante.

"Alexis Sanchez underwent medical tests earlier [on Tuesday] morning at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano," Inter said on their official website.

Alexis Sanchez during Chile's goalless draw with Colombia

"Results revealed a joint dislocation in his left ankle which has caused damage to the peroneus longus tendon.

"The player will meet for further consultations with Professor Ramon Cugat in Barcelona on Wednesday, where they will seek to reach a decision on whether surgical intervention is necessary."

Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda said on Monday that Sanchez could be sidelined for up to three months.

Alexis Sanchez celebrates

"He could end up under the knife," Rueda told a news conference. "Inter, his club, will decide. We could lose him for two or three months. It's a shame because he had started playing again with Inter and scored two goals, while also playing in the Champions League.

"He was happy and super motivated. Now we have to wait for these decisive hours."

Alexis Sanchez in action for Inter Milan

Sanchez joined Inter on a season-long loan in August after failing to impress at Old Trafford and has scored once in four appearances for the Italian club.

His solitary goal came in Inter's 3-1 win at Sampdoria last month before he was sent off in the same game for a second yellow card.