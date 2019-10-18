Manchester United vs Liverpool: Jose Mourinho and Roy Keane in stellar Sky Sports pundit line-up

Roy Keane and Jose Mourinho will be in the Sky Sports studio on Super Sunday

Jose Mourinho and Roy Keane will join the stellar Sky Sports line-up for Manchester United vs Liverpool, alongside Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Graeme Souness.

The pair - newly signed by Sky Sports this season - will join Souness in Renault Super Sunday's Old Trafford studio to preview one of the biggest fixtures in football.

David Jones will present as the coverage begins at 3pm live on Sky Sports Premier League - a huge 90 minutes of build-up - as Neville and Carragher roam pitchside to bring you all the best build-up and atmosphere ahead of the huge clash.

Neville will then head to the gantry alongside Martin Tyler to commentate, with Carragher contributing with analysis, before returning to the studio with Mourinho, Keane and Souness to analyse how the game unfolded.

With the five pundits rarely holding back with the opinions, it is sure to be a sensational afternoon both on and off the field.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with our TV build-up kicking-off at 3pm where David Jones will be joined by a host of Sky Sports pundits to preview the crunch encounter.

There is a whole range of options to complement and enhance your viewing experience with Sky Sports - for both subscribers and non-subscribers.

For non-subscribers, Manchester United vs Liverpool is accessible through a NOW TV pass. Get a Day Pass to Sky Sports for £9.99.

Sky Premier League subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go.

You can also follow our live match blog across our digital platforms, where you will be able to watch all the major incidents via our expanded mobile clips service and keep up to date with all the action, including commentary, analysis and team line-ups.

Also, this season, you can watch Premier League highlights with Sky Sports just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

Want to catch-up? Highlights and the best of all the best from before, after and during the game will also be published On Demand.