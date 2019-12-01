Quique Sanchez Flores: Watford sack head coach 85 days into second spell in charge

Quique Sanchez Flores replaced fellow Spaniard Javi Gracia as Watford head coach in September

Quique Sanchez Flores has been sacked by Watford, just 85 days after he was re-appointed for a second spell in charge of the Premier League club.

The Spaniard, who replaced countryman Javi Gracia after four games of the league season, won just one of his 10 Premier League matches.

Watford suffered their eighth league defeat in a 2-1 loss against fellow strugglers Southampton on Saturday, which saw them remain bottom of the table on eight points and six adrift of safety.

The decision was taken after Sanchez Flores met with chief executive and chairman Scott Duxbury along with owner Gino Pozzo on Sunday, with the appointment of a successor described as "imminent".

"Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our decision," said Duxbury in a statement.

