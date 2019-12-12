Nigel Pearson: Watford boss says Premier League return 'surprising'

Nigel Pearson 'was not sure if the opportunity would come around'

Nigel Pearson admits it was "a bit surprising" that Watford decided to appoint him as their new head coach.

Pearson last managed in the Premier League at Leicester in 2015 and since then he has had a brief stint in charge of Derby in the Sky Bet Championship and a two-year spell as manager of Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

He left Derby in September 2016 after just four months at the helm with the side 20th in the league following a row with owner Mel Morris, while he was sacked by OH Leuven in February this year.

1:39 Watford's appointment of Pearson as head coach is a 'surprise' and 'looks rushed', according to former player Tommy Smith Watford's appointment of Pearson as head coach is a 'surprise' and 'looks rushed', according to former player Tommy Smith

However, Pearson said he was delighted to be back managing in the top-flight, telling reporters that he is "really motivated" to kick-start bottom-club Watford's season ahead of Saturday's trip to leaders Liverpool.

"It feels really good to be back in the Premier League," Pearson said. "A bit surprising, but I'm back at the sharp end. I'm delighted with this opportunity. I wasn't sure if it would come around.

"We've had a difficult year so far but it's something that I'm really motivated to do. I want to get us moving in the right direction as soon as possible.

"The club looked at my strengths and felt I was the right man to come in. It was very clear in my mind they wanted someone like me to galvanise the team and staff as well.

"It won't be easy but it's certainly possible."

2:52 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford's draw against Crystal Palace FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford's draw against Crystal Palace

When quizzed on what he would bring to Watford, Pearson said that he wants to embrace open-mindedness and inclusivity, with an emphasis on leadership and a new-found belief from his players.

"I have a very open-minded view on bringing people together," he added.

"I will try and be inclusive as possible, but also give distinct messages and show leadership. That is what is required at this moment. The players need belief in themselves and each other."