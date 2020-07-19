Nigel Pearson sacked by Watford with two Premier League games remaining
Watford 17th with games against Man City and Arsenal to come; Pearson third head coach to leave Watford this season after Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores.
By Blake Welton
Last Updated: 19/07/20 3:17pm
Nigel Pearson has been sacked as Watford head coach with two games remaining in the season, as the club looks to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
Watford are 17th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, following Friday night's 3-1 defeat to fellow strugglers West Ham.
