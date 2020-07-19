Watford News

Nigel Pearson sacked by Watford with two Premier League games remaining

Watford 17th with games against Man City and Arsenal to come; Pearson third head coach to leave Watford this season after Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores.

Last Updated: 19/07/20 3:17pm

Nigel Pearson took charge of Watford in December on a short-term deal until the end of the season
Nigel Pearson has been sacked as Watford head coach with two games remaining in the season, as the club looks to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Watford are 17th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, following Friday night's 3-1 defeat to fellow strugglers West Ham.

More to follow...
2:46
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Watford in the Premier League.
