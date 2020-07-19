Nigel Pearson sacked by Watford with two Premier League games remaining

Nigel Pearson took charge of Watford in December on a short-term deal until the end of the season

Nigel Pearson has been sacked as Watford head coach with two games remaining in the season, as the club looks to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Watford are 17th in the table, three points above the relegation zone, following Friday night's 3-1 defeat to fellow strugglers West Ham.

