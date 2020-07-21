Troy Deeney denies reports of dressing-room fight at Watford

Troy Deeney says there was no fighting in the Watford dressing room at half-time of the 3-1 defeat to West Ham

Troy Deeney has denied reports a fight broke out in the Watford dressing room during half-time in Friday's 3-1 defeat at West Ham.

The Hornets sacked head coach Nigel Pearson on Sunday and are one place and three points above the relegation zone ahead of Tuesday's match against Manchester City, live on Sky Sports.

"I just want to put out there, there was no fight at half-time," the 32-year-old Watford captain told beIN SPORTS.

"It's 2020. We don't do that anymore. You know, certainly with all the cameras and everything, you'd certainly see a lot more if that was the case.

"The gaffer didn't put his hands on anybody. He was just frustrated and had a firm talking to, so no one was fighting, no one was punched, no one was even tickled. I don't know, whatever way there was: no hands thrown, let's just put it that way."

Deeney said the timing of Pearson's dismissal caught him off guard with interim boss Hayden Mullins due to take charge of the side for their final two games, against City and Arsenal.

"It's strange obviously, we didn't see it coming. I think you get to a point in football where you're not surprised anymore but I would say that this one certainly, you know, took me back a bit," Deeney said.

Hayden Mullins will be in charge of Watford for their last two games of the season

Interim head coach Hayden Mullins has called on Watford's players to be "professional" during the last two Premier League matches.

The 41-year-old U23s boss has stepped up to replace Nigel Pearson after he left the club on Sunday, and his first task is the visit of Manchester City on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Mullins said: "One of the things we have had to deal with in the last couple of days is the manager leaving. However that has come about is something we can't let dissuade us from our focus.

"Our focus are the last two games. We know the manager was a big part of it, but the club have made a decision and us, the players and staff, have to be professional enough to focus on the next two games."

