Watford vs Manchester City preview, team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Watford vs Man City in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Watford are set to be without midfielder Etienne Capoue when City travel to Vicarage Road.
The Frenchman missed Friday's defeat at West Ham with a knock and is not expected to return in time for the visit of Pep Guardiola's men.
Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu (both knee) and Isaac Success (Achilles) are also unavailable for the Hornets' crucial clash in their bid to remain in the Premier League.
City are still without leading scorer Sergio Aguero, who has been sidelined since knee surgery last month.
Back-up goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is again doubtful with the muscular problem that kept him out of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal.
City have no fresh injury concerns following the defeat at Wembley.
How to follow
Watford vs Man City is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5.30pm; kick-off 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Charlie's prediction
I think some people are looking at Manchester City at the minute with some confusion. They are playing well enough but not getting the results. City were not great against Bournemouth and Pep Guardiola has chopped and changed it too much, especially for some of the players.
Ederson and Aymeric Laporte look different class, but the full backs are nowhere near what they used to be. Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy cannot get to the byline, and Walker particularly plays more as a centre-back. Things are not quite what they were, and City were disappointing in the FA Cup but all eyes will be on the Champions League. I do not see any real problems for them in this one.
I do however with Watford - what a time to get rid of their manager. They have Man City at home where they need at least a point. Will the players feel better now Nigel Pearson has gone? No. Will they feel more together? No, as they are still in a really vulnerable position.
Watford will be panicking, goal difference could be crucial and it could take another hit. They will not be able to battle-axe through this City team and I see another dismal night. The only way Watford may survive is by Bournemouth and Aston Villa not winning.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (9/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Watford's biggest ever top-flight home defeat (0-6 in September 2017) and biggest ever overall league defeat (0-8 in September 2019) have come against Manchester City.
- Manchester City have won their last 12 games against Watford in all competitions by an aggregate score of 46-6, including an 8-0 victory in the reverse fixture in September.
- Manchester City haven't lost their final away game of a Premier League season since 2008-09 (1-2 vs Tottenham), winning eight and drawing two of their 10 such games since.
- Watford have already beaten champions Liverpool at Vicarage Road and Manchester City are guaranteed to finish 2nd. The last team to beat both top-two teams at home in the Premier League in a season was Manchester United in 2016-17 (1-0 vs Spurs, 2-0 vs Chelsea).
- Man City need to score four goals in this match to equal the Premier League record for goals against an opponent in a single season (12), having won 8-0 in the reverse game. The record is held by Blackburn (1995-96 vs Nottingham Forest) and Spurs (2009-10 vs Wigan); City have averaged four goals per game under Pep Guardiola against Watford in the Premier League.
- Pep Guardiola has made 137 changes to his Manchester City starting XI in the Premier League this season - only Man Utd in 2013-14 (144) and 2008-09 (140) have made more in a single campaign.
- Four of Troy Deeney's last six home league goals for Watford have been penalties, with the striker scoring two from the spot in the Hornets' last home game against Newcastle. Indeed, since Watford's promotion in 2015, Deeney has scored more Premier League penalties at Vicarage Road (13) than any other player at a single stadium in the competition.
- Man City's Raheem Sterling has been involved in nine goals in his last five games against Watford in all competitions (7 goals, 2 assists), including six in his last two (5 goals, 1 assist).
- Gabriel Jesus has scored in 33 Premier League games for Manchester City and ended on the winning side in 32 of those (D1), a win ratio of 97% - the best of any player to have scored in at least 20 games in Premier League history. City have won the last 30 league games when Jesus has found the net.