Tom Cleverley agrees new three-year deal at Watford

Tom Cleverley has agreed a new three-year contract with Watford.
The 31-year-old had less than two years remaining on his previous deal, but will now remain at Vicarage Road until at least 2023.
Cleverley, who started his career at Manchester United, joined Watford from Everton in January 2017.
- Subscribe and listen to the EFL podcast: Apple | Castbox | Spotify | Your regular provider
He has since featured 83 times for the club, scoring three goals.
Cleverley has played in all five of Watford's Sky Bet Championship matches so far this season.
Trending
- AJ: Does Wilder have a master plan?
- PL fixtures after Europe: Who has toughest schedule?
- Herrera: I didn't feel love from Man Utd
- Kane topples Son in form chart
- Carragher calls for January Van Dijk replacement
- Maguire, Cavani, Greenwood to miss PSG clash
- Hasselbaink: Rooney Rule and lack of opportunity
- Regional Review: Newcastle takeover still has legs
- Papers: Ben White on Liverpool radar
- Will English sides seize CL chance?
Watford have made a strong start to the campaign as they seek to make an immediate return to the Premier League.
They currently sit in fifth place on 10 points, having won three of their opening five matches, losing just one.