Tom Cleverley agrees new three-year deal at Watford

Cleverley will now remain at Watford until 2023; Former England international started his career at Manchester United and joined Watford from Everton in January 2017; Watford currently fifth in Championship table after five games

Tuesday 20 October 2020 13:02, UK

Tom Cleverley has agreed a new three-year contract with Watford.

The 31-year-old had less than two years remaining on his previous deal, but will now remain at Vicarage Road until at least 2023.

Cleverley, who started his career at Manchester United, joined Watford from Everton in January 2017.

He has since featured 83 times for the club, scoring three goals.

Cleverley has played in all five of Watford's Sky Bet Championship matches so far this season.

Watford have made a strong start to the campaign as they seek to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

They currently sit in fifth place on 10 points, having won three of their opening five matches, losing just one.

