Danny Welbeck: Brighton sign striker on one-year contract

Danny Welbeck has joined Brighton after he terminated his deal with Watford by mutual consent earlier this month; former Manchester United and Arsenal striker should be available for next Monday's clash with West Brom at the Amex

Sunday 18 October 2020 13:41, UK

Image: Brighton have signed striker Danny Welbeck on a one-year contract (Picture courtesy of Brighton FC)

Brighton have signed striker Danny Welbeck on a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old has joined the Premier League club after he terminated his deal with Watford by mutual consent earlier this month.

His contract with the Hornets had a £5.5m release clause built in and was due to expire next summer, but he has now joined Brighton as a free agent and should be available for next Monday's clash with West Brom at the Amex.

Image: Welbeck terminated his deal with Watford by mutual consent

"We are delighted to have Danny joining us. He will complement our existing striking options," Graham Potter told the club's website.

"He's got an undoubted pedigree, and he is quick and technically very good. He will add to our attacking threat and we are thrilled to add another player of his experience and quality."

The former Manchester United and Arsenal forward, who will wear the No 18 shirt for his new side, has won 42 caps for England and scored 16 times for his country.

Brighton manager Graham Potter
Image: Brighton manager Graham Potter

"I think Danny's arrival concludes what we feel has been a very good window for the club," Brighton's technical director Dan Ashworth added.

"A lot of planning, diligence and hard work went into the recruitment side, and I would like to thank all the club's different departments for their efforts in achieving that."

