Danny Welbeck: Watford striker terminates deal by mutual consent

Danny Welbeck has terminated his deal with Watford by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old striker's deal with the Hornets had a £5.5m release clause built in and was due to expire next summer, but he will now be able to sign for a new club as a free agent.

Sky Sports News reported in August that the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker was set to leave with clubs home and abroad pondering a move for him.

Welbeck, capped 42 times by England, scored three goals in 20 appearances for Watford since joining on a free transfer last year.

ℹ️ Danny Welbeck will leave Watford FC on a free transfer. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 6, 2020

He scored a spectacular bicycle kick goal against Norwich and netted against former club Arsenal on the final day of last season, but that was not enough to prevent the Hornets' relegation to the Championship.

Welbeck scored 44 goals and registered 20 assists in 224 Premier League appearances since his debut in 2008.

