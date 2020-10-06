Danny Welbeck: Watford striker terminates deal by mutual consent

Sky Sports News reported in August that the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker was set to leave with clubs home and abroad pondering a move for him

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Tuesday 6 October 2020 10:53, UK

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Danny Welbeck of Arsenal takes on Rob Holding of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Watford FC at Emirates Stadium on July 26, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Image: Danny Welbeck joined Watford on a free transfer last summer after his Arsenal contract expired

Danny Welbeck has terminated his deal with Watford by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old striker's deal with the Hornets had a £5.5m release clause built in and was due to expire next summer, but he will now be able to sign for a new club as a free agent.

Sky Sports News reported in August that the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker was set to leave with clubs home and abroad pondering a move for him.

Welbeck, capped 42 times by England, scored three goals in 20 appearances for Watford since joining on a free transfer last year.

He scored a spectacular bicycle kick goal against Norwich and netted against former club Arsenal on the final day of last season, but that was not enough to prevent the Hornets' relegation to the Championship.

Trending

Welbeck scored 44 goals and registered 20 assists in 224 Premier League appearances since his debut in 2008.

Domestic deals which could still happen

Ismaila Sarr, Said Benrahma, and Joe Rodon could make moves to the Premier League before the domestic window closes on October 16.

Deadline Day has passed - but that doesn't mean transfer business is over for Premier League clubs. They can still deal with EFL clubs until October 16. So which players could be on the move before that domestic window closing?

Also See:

The extended opportunity for transfers, allowing Premier League clubs to buy, sell and loan players with clubs from the Championship, League One and League Two, offers top-flight clubs the chance to boost their squads.

Read more here...

International Break? Not For Super 6!

International Break? Not For Super 6!

During the brief international break, there is still £250,000 up for grabs with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

EFL Podcast