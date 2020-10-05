Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Rampant Royals, Rampaging Robins & Done Deals

Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundit Danny Higginbotham and commentator Gary Weaver to discuss all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

At the weekend there was finally a first win for Derby as Wayne Rooney struck a late free-kick at Norwich - who have their own problems with their squad - while Bournemouth won again, and Reading and Bristol City maintained their perfect starts.

There was also an incredible win for Preston, a milestone for Neil Warnock, and we hear from Swansea midfielder Matt Grimes as he takes on Ten To Tackle.

Attention then turns to League One and Hull's brilliant start, an important win for Portsmouth, Lincoln and Wigan, and then League Two as Newport top the table.