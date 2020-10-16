Crystal Palace vs Brighton preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Crystal Palace vs Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 2pm).

Team news

Crystal Palace will be without goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and midfielder James McCarthy against Brighton.

Hennessey suffered a thigh problem during the closing stages of Wales' Nations League win in Bulgaria, while McCarthy's hamstring injury picked up on international duty with the Republic of Ireland is set to sideline him for up to three weeks.

Full-back Nathaniel Clyne has rejoined the Eagles on a short-term deal but could lack match sharpness, while Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp have all been back in full training. Defender Nathan Ferguson (knee) remains unavailable.

Brighton will give fitness tests to Tariq Lamptey and Aaron Connolly.

Full-back Lamptey is back training following a hamstring problem suffered at Everton on October 3, while striker Connolly picked up wrist and neck problems playing for the Republic of Ireland.

Midfielder Davy Propper (Achilles) will also be assessed but Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh) is once again expected to miss out, alongside long-term absentees Christian Walton (ankle), Jose Izquierdo (knee) and Florin Andone (knee).

How to follow

Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion Sunday 18th October 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Crystal Palace vs Brighton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm on Super Sunday; kick-off at 2pm.

