Crystal Palace vs Brighton preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Crystal Palace vs Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 2pm).
Team news
Crystal Palace will be without goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and midfielder James McCarthy against Brighton.
Hennessey suffered a thigh problem during the closing stages of Wales' Nations League win in Bulgaria, while McCarthy's hamstring injury picked up on international duty with the Republic of Ireland is set to sideline him for up to three weeks.
Full-back Nathaniel Clyne has rejoined the Eagles on a short-term deal but could lack match sharpness, while Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp have all been back in full training. Defender Nathan Ferguson (knee) remains unavailable.
Brighton will give fitness tests to Tariq Lamptey and Aaron Connolly.
Full-back Lamptey is back training following a hamstring problem suffered at Everton on October 3, while striker Connolly picked up wrist and neck problems playing for the Republic of Ireland.
Midfielder Davy Propper (Achilles) will also be assessed but Alireza Jahanbakhsh (thigh) is once again expected to miss out, alongside long-term absentees Christian Walton (ankle), Jose Izquierdo (knee) and Florin Andone (knee).
How to follow
Crystal Palace vs Brighton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm on Super Sunday; kick-off at 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- Crystal Palace are looking to secure consecutive league victories against Brighton for the first time since September 2011, following their 1-0 victory at the Amex Stadium in February last season.
- Brighton have lost just one of their five top-flight away games against Crystal Palace (W2 D2), going down 3-2 in their first such visit in the Premier League in April 2018.
- Having won their opening two Premier League games this season, Crystal Palace have since lost their last two in the competition by an aggregate score of 6-1.
- Brighton have lost their last two Premier League matches, last losing three in a row in November 2019. The Seagulls have shipped at least three goals in each of their six Premier League defeats since the competition restarted in June.
- Crystal Palace failed to win any of their Sunday Premier League games last season (D3 L3), with their last such victory in the competition coming on the final day of the 2018-19 season (5-3 vs Bournemouth).
- Crystal Palace have the oldest average starting XI age in the Premier League this season (29y 89d), while Brighton have the youngest (24y 326d).
- Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha has scored more goals against Brighton in all competitions than he has any other opponent (6).
- Brighton's Neal Maupay has been directly involved in six goals in his last five Premier League games (4 goals, 2 assists), including five in his last three. He's looking to become the first player to score in four consecutive league appearances for Brighton since Tomer Hemed in February 2017 (5).