David Prutton versus Football Manager: Who came out on top?
Last Updated: 17/12/18 11:44pm
David Prutton went head to head with Football Manager to predict the weekend's Sky Bet Championship matches, but who won the battle?
It was a topsy-turvy clash between man and machine, as our EFL expert pitted his wits against FM's unique simulation software, and it was Prutton who came out on top!
The EFL presenter got three correct scores, perfectly tipping the results of Blackburn's draw with Birmingham, Hull's victory over Brentford and Swansea's win against Sheffield Wednesday. He also backed Leeds to win at Bolton, Preston to beat Millwall and Derby to draw with Nottingham Forest.
FM, meanwhile, managed just two correct scores as they backed Leeds to win 1-0 and Rotherham to draw 1-1 with Reading, while getting the results right in Aston Villa v Stoke, Blackburn v Birmingham, Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City v Norwich.
Applying three points for a correct score and one point for a correct result, Prutton claims a 12-10 victory!
The full results are below...
Sheffield United 1-2 West Brom
Prutton predicted: 1-1 (zero points)
FM predicted: 3-1 (zero points)
Aston Villa 2-2 Stoke
Prutton predicted: 2-1 (zero points)
FM predicted: 1-1 (one point)
Bolton 0-1 Leeds
Prutton predicted: 0-3 (one point)
FM predicted: 0-1 (three points)
Blackburn 2-2 Birmingham
Prutton predicted: 2-2 (three points)
FM predicted: 1-1 (one point)
Hull 2-0 Brentford
Prutton predicted: 2-0 (three points)
FM predicted: 1-3 (zero points)
Ipswich 1-0 Wigan
Prutton predicted: 0-1 (zero points)
FM predicted: 0-1 (zero points)
Preston 3-2 Millwall
Prutton predicted: 2-0 (one point)
FM predicted: 1-1 (one point)
QPR 2-1 Middlesbrough
Prutton predicted: 1-1 (zero points)
FM predicted: 1-1 (zero points)
Rotherham 1-1 Reading
Prutton predicted: 2-0 (zero points)
FM predicted: 1-1 (three points)
Swansea 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Prutton predicted: 2-1 (three points)
FM predicted: 2-0 (one point)
Bristol City 2-2 Norwich
Prutton predicted: 2-3 (zero points)
FM predicted: 1-1 (one point)
Derby 0-0 Nottingham Forest
Prutton predicted: 2-2 (one point)FM predicted: 2-1 (zero points)