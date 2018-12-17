David Prutton versus Football Manager: Who came out on top?

David Prutton went head to head with Football Manager

David Prutton went head to head with Football Manager to predict the weekend's Sky Bet Championship matches, but who won the battle?

It was a topsy-turvy clash between man and machine, as our EFL expert pitted his wits against FM's unique simulation software, and it was Prutton who came out on top!

The EFL presenter got three correct scores, perfectly tipping the results of Blackburn's draw with Birmingham, Hull's victory over Brentford and Swansea's win against Sheffield Wednesday. He also backed Leeds to win at Bolton, Preston to beat Millwall and Derby to draw with Nottingham Forest.

FM, meanwhile, managed just two correct scores as they backed Leeds to win 1-0 and Rotherham to draw 1-1 with Reading, while getting the results right in Aston Villa v Stoke, Blackburn v Birmingham, Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City v Norwich.

Applying three points for a correct score and one point for a correct result, Prutton claims a 12-10 victory!

The full results are below...

Sheffield United 1-2 West Brom

Prutton predicted: 1-1 (zero points)

FM predicted: 3-1 (zero points)

Aston Villa 2-2 Stoke

Prutton predicted: 2-1 (zero points)

FM predicted: 1-1 (one point)

Bolton 0-1 Leeds

Prutton predicted: 0-3 (one point)

FM predicted: 0-1 (three points)

Blackburn 2-2 Birmingham

Prutton predicted: 2-2 (three points)

FM predicted: 1-1 (one point)

Hull 2-0 Brentford

Prutton predicted: 2-0 (three points)

FM predicted: 1-3 (zero points)

Ipswich 1-0 Wigan

Prutton predicted: 0-1 (zero points)

FM predicted: 0-1 (zero points)

Preston 3-2 Millwall

Prutton predicted: 2-0 (one point)

FM predicted: 1-1 (one point)

QPR 2-1 Middlesbrough

Prutton predicted: 1-1 (zero points)

FM predicted: 1-1 (zero points)

Rotherham 1-1 Reading

Prutton predicted: 2-0 (zero points)

FM predicted: 1-1 (three points)

Swansea 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Prutton predicted: 2-1 (three points)

FM predicted: 2-0 (one point)

Bristol City 2-2 Norwich

Prutton predicted: 2-3 (zero points)

FM predicted: 1-1 (one point)

Derby 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Prutton predicted: 2-2 (one point)

FM predicted: 2-1 (zero points)