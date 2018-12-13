David Prutton vs Football Manager: Sky Bet EFL predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions, but there is a bit of a difference this week as he takes on Football Manager 2019.

FM have simulated all 12 of this weekend's Championship fixtures, and our EFL expert has stepped up to the plate to pit his wits against their unique software.

But who will come out on top in our battle between man and machine? We will find out after this weekend's round of festive action...

Sheffield United v West Brom, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

There is a bit of a gap developing between the top two in the Sky Bet Championship and the chasing pack now, so Friday night presents a great opportunity for both of these sides to put some pressure on Norwich and Leeds.

Sheffield United and West Brom know a defeat will leave them well of the pace, but that won't stop either side pushing hard for all three points. That being said, I think this will be a draw at Bramall Lane.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheff Utd vs W Brom Live on

Football Manager says: Sheffield United to take control of this game early on with two first-half goals from Mark Duffy and Billy Sharp. Jay Rodriguez will then pull one back for West Brom before Sharp adds his second for the Blades late on to seal with win.

FM predicts: 3-1 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Bristol City v Norwich, Saturday 5.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Every time Norwich look like they are about to slip up they pull another win out from somewhere and prove they are in fact the real deal as promotion contenders.

Bristol City are a bit of a streaky side under Lee Johnson and they have picked up a bit of form again. They should start climbing soon but I think the Canaries will be too good for them at Ashton Gate.

Prutton predicts: 2-3 (33/1 with Sky Bet)

Bristol C vs Norwich Live on

Football Manager says: Norwich to take the lead early on thanks to Marco Stiepermann but Bristol City will hit back at Ashton Gate thanks to a Matty Taylor penalty in the second half.

FM predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Derby v Nottingham Forest, Monday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

This should be a fascinating East Midlands derby! It is the first time in a while that Derby and Nottingham Forest have been chasing a top-six spot at the same time, which should add plenty of spice to an already heated affair.

Nottingham Forest's surprising defeat at home to Preston aside, both sides are in decent form and there should be goals in this one. I can't split them, though! Score draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Derby vs N Forest Live on

Football Manager says: A lively game at Pride Park will see Forest dominate the early stages but Derby eventually emerge victorious. Gil Dias will put Aitor Karanka's men in front but the Rams will hit back with goals from Harry Wilson and David Nugent.

FM predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa v Stoke, Saturday 3pm

Aston Villa have had a week to dwell on how that game against West Brom was snatched away from them in such controversial circumstances, but Dean Smith will be determined to get them right back to winning ways.

Stoke are building up a nice little unbeaten run and are slowly but surely edging their way toward the play-offs. However, I think their run comes to an end at Villa Park.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Football Manager says: Tammy Abraham will continue his recent good run with the opener on Saturday, but Stoke will hit back thanks to substitute Mame Biram Diouf.

FM predicts: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Bolton v Leeds, Saturday 3pm

It really doesn't bode well for Bolton that they scored two goals in a game for the first time since September 1 against Norwich but they still came away without a point.

Leeds have a massive injury list but it hasn't caught up with them yet and Marcelo Bielsa has done a terrific job of managing their squad. Even with all the absentees I can't see this being anything but a comfortable away win.

Prutton predicts: 0-3 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Football Manager says: Leeds dominate in Bolton but can only find the back of the net once thanks to Ben Alnwick's heroics. Samu Saiz hits the winner.

FM predicts: 0-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Ipswich v Wigan, Saturday 3pm

You feel we are reaching crunch time for Ipswich. For all Paul Lambert's positivity, results are yet to improve and they are still without a home win all season.

This is a massive opportunity for them to change that because Wigan have picked up just a point on the road since the start of September. But confidence is so low for Ipswich I am going to have to back the Latics.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Football Manager says: Nathan Byrne scores the only goal of the game to secure a rare win on the road for Wigan. Ipswich have most of the possession but create few chances at Portman Road.

FM predicts: 0-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Football manager's predictions

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Blackburn v Birmingham

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

FM predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Hull v Brentford

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

FM predicts: 1-3 (18/1 with Sky Bet)

Preston v Millwall

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

FM predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

QPR v Middlesbrough

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

FM predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Rotherham v Reading

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

FM predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

FM predicts: 2-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)