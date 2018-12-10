EFL Essential Stats: Norwich late shows, Leeds penalty wait over

Teemu Pukki struck as Norwich left it late again

Norwich, Leeds and Billy Sharp feature in our look at the top stats and facts from the weekend's action in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two.

Last-gasp Norwich

Norwich continue to lead the Championship after a 93rd-minute Teemu Pukki goal secured an eighth win in nine Championship games.

Since the October international break, the Canaries have won six more points than any other club in the league.

Championship points since Oct 20 Norwich 25 Derby 19 Leeds 19 Aston Villa 17 Birmingham 16 Preston 16

Pukki's goal was the fourth Norwich have scored in stoppage-time this season, their late shows earning the club an additional six points.

Blues run over

The Championship's last unbeaten home run this season ended when Birmingham lost 1-0 to Bristol City at St Andrew's on Saturday. Birmingham were unbeaten in 10 home games this season (W4, D6) and 15 home games either side of the summer break (W8, D7) since a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in March.

Famara Diedhiou's header secured Bristol City's first league win at St Andrew's since March 1993.

Leeds penalty joy

Leeds ended a 420-day wait to be awarded a Championship penalty when referee Peter Bankes pointed to the spot after a Toni Leistner handball. Kemar Roofe converted from the spot to seal a 2-1 win over QPR.

Kemar Roofe was Leeds' matchwinner

Since Leeds' previous penalty against Reading in October 2017 every other Championship club had been awarded a spot-kick, with Norwich awarded a Championship-high 11 penalties in that period.

Still Sharp

Sheffield United top scorer, Billy Sharp, netted his 11th Championship goal this season as the Blades won on their fifth successive league visit to Reading's Madejski Stadium. Only Rickie Lambert (219) has scored more English league goals this century than Sharp's 215, with Wayne Rooney managing 208.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp broke the deadlock at Reading

Top Hatters

Luton's strong home form continued as they won their sixth successive League One game at Kenilworth Road. It is their best run at home for four years since eight successive wins in League Two between September and December 2014, and their best run at third-tier level for more than 14 years since seven successive home wins between May and October 2004.

Luton remain unbeaten in 11 home games (W9, D2) and have won an EFL-high 29 home points this season

Dons' record run

MK Dons set a new club record of six successive home league wins by beating Carlisle 2-0 at Stadium MK on Saturday.

They remain unbeaten at home in League Two this season (W8, D3).