Championship round-up: Leeds beaten as Sheffield United climb

Billy Sharp celebrates his landmark goal at Wigan

Sky Bet Championship leaders Leeds were beaten as Sheffield United closed in on the automatic promotion places after an action-packed New Year's Day schedule.

Leeds went down 4-2 at Nottingham Forest in a dramatic game at the City Ground in which Marcelo Bielsa's side saw Kalvin Phillips sent off shortly before half-time.

The visitors overcame that disadvantage - and Jack Colback's early opener - as Jack Clarke and Ezgian Alioski turned the game around but Colback swiftly made it 2-2 and Daryl Murphy and Ben Osborn added further goals to ease the pressure on Forest boss Aitor Karanka.

3:51 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds.

Norwich cut the gap at the top to two points after they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Brentford.

Defender Julian Jeanvier headed the Bees in front on 22 minutes, only for Timm Klose to equalise with seven minutes left from a corner.

But Sheffield United were the side to take real advantage, moving up to third - two points behind Norwich - after beating Wigan 3-0.

David McGoldrick put the Blades in front on 40 minutes, before Mark Duffy added a second and Billy Sharp reached a milestone, scoring his 220th English league goal this century and surpassing Rickie Lambert's mark.

1:52 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan and Sheffield Utd. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan and Sheffield Utd.

West Brom drop to fourth, a point behind Sheffield United, after they went down 2-1 at Blackburn.

Charlie Mulgrew scored direct from a corner to put Rovers ahead on 52 minutes, and Bradley Dack fired in another five minutes later.

Jay Rodriguez pulled a goal back for the Baggies from the penalty spot on 63 minutes but West Brom finished with 10 men after substitute Jake Livermore was dismissed for violent conduct.

Hull followed up their win over Leeds by thrashing Bolton 6-0.

2:23 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Bolton. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Bolton.

Poland midfielder Kamil Grosicki put the home side ahead on 29 minutes, with Brazilian Evandro adding a second after 62 minutes. Just a minute later, Grosicki got on the scoresheet again, with Chris Martin swiftly adding a fourth goal on 67 minutes.

Winger Jarrod Bowen scored a fifth for the rampant Tigers in the 76th minute, with substitute Nouha Dicko heading in number six late on.

At the other end of the table, bottom club Ipswich lost 3-2 at home against Millwall.

Teenager Jack Lankester put Town in front after just two minutes with his first senior goal.

Shane Ferguson equalised with a penalty on the hour and Lions defender Jake Cooper gave them the lead on 68 minutes. Tom Elliott added a third on 76 minutes. Ipswich substitute Kayden Jackson scored a late consolation.

2:16 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Middlesbrough. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Middlesbrough.

Play-off rivals Middlesbrough and Derby drew 1-1. On-loan Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson gave the Rams the lead on two minutes but Jordan Hugill headed an equaliser for the hosts on 52 minutes.

On-loan Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham scored twice as Aston Villa drew 2-2 against QPR.

Abraham headed Villa into the lead on 21 minutes, his 15th goal of the season.

Luke Freeman fired QPR level with a fine long-range strike on 41 minutes and Eberechi Eze made it 2-1 on 57 minutes following a counter-attack. But with 15 minutes left, Abraham equalised.

2:51 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and QPR. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and QPR.

New Reading boss Jose Gomes suffered another defeat as Swansea ran out 4-1 winners at the Madejski Stadium.

Oli McBurnie headed Swansea in front after just two minutes. Connor Roberts added a second for the visitors in the 30th minute and Dutch defender Mike van der Hoorn knocked in a third just before half-time.

McBurnie scored a fourth from a penalty on 48 minutes. Reading got a consolation goal from Callum Harriott with 13 minutes left.

Rotherham beat Preston 2-1. Will Vaulks' 25-yard free-kick gave the home side the lead just before half-time and Michael Smith headed in a second on 76 minutes. Lukas Nmecha reduced the deficit three minutes later but it was not enough.

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker-boss Lee Bullen saw his side draw 1-1 against Birmingham at Hillsborough.

Steven Fletcher gave the home side the lead on 18 minutes, but Che Adams had the Blues level three minutes into the second half.

Bristol City won 2-0 at Stoke. Benik Afobe saw an early penalty saved before Famara Diedhiou headed the

visitors in front on 39 minutes. Callum O'Dowda wrapped up the points with a second goal on 81 minutes