Leeds, Bolton fined and Phil Parkinson banned after Elland Road brawl

Phil Parkinson argued with Leeds players before being sent off at Elland Road last month

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson has been handed a two-match ban and fined £3,000 after accepting a charge of misconduct in their Sky Bet Championship game at Leeds United on February 23.

In addition, Leeds and Bolton have been fined £5,000 and £8,000 respectively for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 69th minute of the game at Elland Road.

Bolton's Josh Magennis sparked a mid-match brawl when he fouled Ezgjan Alioski near the touchline.

Players and staff from both clubs then got involved in the ensuing melee and Parkinson was sent off.

Parkinson must now serve a two-match touchline ban

The FA said in a statement: "Both clubs accepted charges for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 69th minute.

"[Parkinson] accepted a charge for misconduct in relation to his language and/or behaviour in the 69th minute."

Leeds went on to win the match 2-1, thanks to goals from Patrick Bamford and Ezgjan Alioski, with Mark Beevers netting for Bolton.