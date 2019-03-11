Championship Power Rankings: Brentford's Said Benrahma top

Brentford's Said Benrahma has topped the Power Rankings for a third week running.

The Algeria international maintained a scintillating run of form with his eighth goal in nine league games during a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

2:51 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Brentford. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Brentford.

Leeds United wing-back Ezgjan Alioski edged into runner-up spot after a 1-0 win at Bristol City, while team-mates Patrick Bamford (No 6) and Pontus Jansson (No 7) also secured top-10 positions.

2:28 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United.

Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher (No 3) slipped one place after the Owls scraped a 1-1 draw at Derby, while Reading midfielder John Swift (No 4) scored a first-half leveller from a stunning free-kick in a 3-2 win over Wigan.

2:24 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday.

Norwich remained top of the table following a 1-0 win over Swansea, with Emiliano Buendia (No 5) netting an emphatic winner - while team-mates Teemu Pukki (No 8) and Tim Krul (No 10) were also among the top performers.

3:11 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich and Swansea. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich and Swansea.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Championship matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

