Championship Power Rankings: Brentford's Said Benrahma top
Benrahma top, ahead of Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski and Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher
Brentford's Said Benrahma has topped the Power Rankings for a third week running.
The Algeria international maintained a scintillating run of form with his eighth goal in nine league games during a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Leeds United wing-back Ezgjan Alioski edged into runner-up spot after a 1-0 win at Bristol City, while team-mates Patrick Bamford (No 6) and Pontus Jansson (No 7) also secured top-10 positions.
Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher (No 3) slipped one place after the Owls scraped a 1-1 draw at Derby, while Reading midfielder John Swift (No 4) scored a first-half leveller from a stunning free-kick in a 3-2 win over Wigan.
Norwich remained top of the table following a 1-0 win over Swansea, with Emiliano Buendia (No 5) netting an emphatic winner - while team-mates Teemu Pukki (No 8) and Tim Krul (No 10) were also among the top performers.
The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.
Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Championship matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.
