Sky Bet Championship fixtures live on Sky Sports: Norwich, Leeds, Sheffield United and Aston Villa all in action
Race for promotion heats up in April as main contenders all feature
Last Updated: 05/04/19 2:36pm
Sky Sports has announced another three televised fixtures on the final weekend of April, with promotion-chasing Sheffield United, Norwich, Leeds and Aston Villa all in action.
There will now be a Sky Bet Championship double-bill live on Sky Sports Football on Saturday, April 27. Sheffield United vs Ipswich will kick off at 5.15pm, while Norwich City vs Blackburn will be a 7.30pm kick-off.
Latest EFL games announced
Sheffield United vs Ipswich (5.15pm) - Sat, April 27
Norwich vs Blackburn (7.30pm) - Sat, April 27
Leeds vs Aston Villa (12noon) - Sun, April 28
Then the next day there is a huge game between Leeds and Aston Villa at Elland Road, kicking off at 12noon on Sunday, April 28.
It should be a massive penultimate weekend of the Championship season, with Sheffield United, Norwich and Leeds all battling for automatic promotion, and Aston Villa trying to book a place in the play-offs.
Confirmed EFL games live on Sky in April
(7.45pm kick-off unless otherwise stated)
Sat 6: Norwich City vs QPR (12.30pm)
Tues 9: Bristol City vs West Brom, Preston vs Leeds**, Blackburn vs Derby*, Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest*, Swansea vs Stoke*, Bolton vs Middlesbrough (8pm)*
Wed 10: Birmingham vs Sheffield United, Norwich vs Reading**, Brentford vs Ipswich*, Hull vs Wigan*, Millwall vs QPR*, Rotherham vs Aston Villa*
Sat 13: Leeds vs Sheffield Wednesday (5.30pm)
Sun 14: Wigan vs Norwich (12noon)
Fri 19: Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest (12.30pm), Burton vs Portsmouth (3pm), Sunderland vs Doncaster (5.15pm) Norwich vs Sheffield Wednesday
Sat 20: Accrington vs Luton (5.30pm)
Mon 22: Portsmouth vs Coventry (12.30pm), Oldham vs Mansfield (3pm), Brentford vs Leeds (5.15pm)
Sat 27: Sheffield United vs Ipswich (5.15pm), Norwich City vs Blackburn (7.30pm)
Sun 28: Leeds vs Aston Villa (12noon)
* on Sky Sports Football red button
** on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Football red button