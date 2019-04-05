Sky Bet Championship fixtures live on Sky Sports: Norwich, Leeds, Sheffield United and Aston Villa all in action

Sheffield United, Norwich and Leeds will all be live on Sky during The Run In

Sky Sports has announced another three televised fixtures on the final weekend of April, with promotion-chasing Sheffield United, Norwich, Leeds and Aston Villa all in action.

There will now be a Sky Bet Championship double-bill live on Sky Sports Football on Saturday, April 27. Sheffield United vs Ipswich will kick off at 5.15pm, while Norwich City vs Blackburn will be a 7.30pm kick-off.

Latest EFL games announced Sheffield United vs Ipswich (5.15pm) - Sat, April 27

Norwich vs Blackburn (7.30pm) - Sat, April 27

Leeds vs Aston Villa (12noon) - Sun, April 28

Then the next day there is a huge game between Leeds and Aston Villa at Elland Road, kicking off at 12noon on Sunday, April 28.

It should be a massive penultimate weekend of the Championship season, with Sheffield United, Norwich and Leeds all battling for automatic promotion, and Aston Villa trying to book a place in the play-offs.

Norwich are closing in on promotion to the Premier League

Confirmed EFL games live on Sky in April

(7.45pm kick-off unless otherwise stated)

Sat 6: Norwich City vs QPR (12.30pm)

Tues 9: Bristol City vs West Brom, Preston vs Leeds**, Blackburn vs Derby*, Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest*, Swansea vs Stoke*, Bolton vs Middlesbrough (8pm)*

Wed 10: Birmingham vs Sheffield United, Norwich vs Reading**, Brentford vs Ipswich*, Hull vs Wigan*, Millwall vs QPR*, Rotherham vs Aston Villa*

Sat 13: Leeds vs Sheffield Wednesday (5.30pm)

Sun 14: Wigan vs Norwich (12noon)

Fri 19: Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest (12.30pm), Burton vs Portsmouth (3pm), Sunderland vs Doncaster (5.15pm) Norwich vs Sheffield Wednesday

Sat 20: Accrington vs Luton (5.30pm)

Mon 22: Portsmouth vs Coventry (12.30pm), Oldham vs Mansfield (3pm), Brentford vs Leeds (5.15pm)

Sat 27: Sheffield United vs Ipswich (5.15pm), Norwich City vs Blackburn (7.30pm)

Sun 28: Leeds vs Aston Villa (12noon)

* on Sky Sports Football red button

** on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Football red button

