Brentford set to sign Blackburn goalkeeper David Raya for £3m

David Raya will have a medical with Brentford on Friday

Brentford are set to complete the signing of the Blackburn goalkeeper David Raya in the region of £3m, Sky Sports News understands.

Raya will do a medical with the Bees in London on Friday following protracted talks with their Championship rivals over the transfer.

Sky Sports News revealed in May that the Bees were targeting the 23-year-old Spaniard with doubts over the futures of both their 'keepers Daniel Bentley and Luke Daniels.

Bentley, who along with Daniels had entered the final year of his Brentford contract, has since signed for Championship rivals Bristol City on a four-year deal.

Catalonian-born Raya has made over 100 appearances for Blackburn since graduating from their academy.

Brentford have already completed three deals so far this summer, signing centre-back Ethan Pinnock from Barnsley, Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard from Fiorentina and centre-back Kane O'Connor from Hibernian.

Ethan Pinnock has joined the Bees from Barnsley

Blackburn, meanwhile, have signed Bradley Johnson on a free transfer from Derby County.

The 32-year-old midfielder has joined the fellow Championship club on a two year deal, having entered the final year of his contract at the Rams, and appears they have allowed him to move without a fee.

