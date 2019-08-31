Championship round-up and highlights: Swansea beat Leeds to go top

Wayne Routledge celebrates his winner against Leeds with team-mates

Wayne Routledge scored a last-minute winner as Swansea edged their top-of-the-table Sky Bet Championship clash with Leeds at Elland Road.

United dominated proceedings and hit the bar through Liam Cooper but, as they often did last season, failed to make their dominance count, and Routledge made them pay.

Charlton now sit second after winning 2-0 at Reading thanks to Jonathan Leko's goal and Lyle Taylor's penalty, with Leeds third.

West Brom beat Blackburn 3-2 in a thrilling clash where all five goals came in the first half.

Bradley Dack (one) and Bradley Johnson (45) ensured Rovers book-ended the half with goals, but in between times Matt Phillips, Jake Livermore and Grady Diangana scored for Albion.

The in-form Jordan Hugill scored twice as QPR came from behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in South Yorkshire.

Steven Fletcher put the Owls ahead from the penalty spot, but West Ham loanee Hugill turned things in his side's favour.

Middlesbrough's mixed start to the season continued at Ashton Gate as they drew 2-2 with Bristol City.

A point away to the Robins is a good result, but Jonathan Woodgate's men go into the international break with one win from six league games.

Kasey Palmer put City ahead, before Taylor Moore's own goal and Britt Assombalonga's strike turned it around, only for Tommy Rowe to level nine minutes from time.

Millwall and Hull played out a 1-1 draw at The Den. Jed Wallace's penalty put the Lions ahead but Kamil Grosicki's long-range free-kick earned the visitors a point. Hull had Josh Magennis sent off at the death.

Nottingham Forest and Preston also drew 1-1, Albert Adomah replying to Billy Bodin's goal for North End.

Three goals in the first half helped Brentford crush Derby 3-0, with Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins (two) on target.

Huddersfield continue to struggle after their relegation from the Premier League, this time losing 2-1 at Luton.

Karlan Grant put the managerless Terriers ahead, but James Collins, with a penalty, and Andrew Shinnie turned things around, bringing Huddersfield's search for a new boss into greater focus.

Stoke manager Nathan Jones' desperate search for a win continued as his side were beaten 2-1 at Birmingham.

Liam Lindsay had put them on the way to what would have been a first victory of the season, but the reliable Lukas Jutkiewicz got Birmingham level before 16-year-old Jude Bellingham won it for the home side to increase the pressure on Jones.

Wigan and Barnsley drew 0-0, with Ben Williams sent off for the visitors.

Cardiff and Fulham drew 1-1 on Friday night.