Cardiff and Birmingham charged with failing to control players in Championship clash

Joe Ralls scored two penalties for Cardiff in the 4-2 win

Cardiff City and Birmingham City have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players towards the end of their Sky Bet Championship clash on November 2.

Harlee Dean was shown a red card in injury time during the incident-packed 4-2 win for Cardiff.

Defender Dean was dismissed for elbowing the Bluebirds' hat-trick scorer Joe Ralls in an aerial duel in the 93rd minute of the match.

An on-pitch melee then ensued between the two sets of players. Moments later, Ralls made sure of the victory by dispatching a penalty after Omar Bogle was tripped in the box by Marc Roberts.

Dean had previously conceded a penalty after pulling Aden Flint's shirt in the area in the 30th minute, while Cardiff's Danny Ward was also sent off earlier in the game in South Wales.

A short FA statement read: "Cardiff and Birmingham have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their Championship fixture on Saturday 2 November 2019.

"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 93rd minute of the game.

"They have until Friday 8 November 2019 to provide their responses."