Emiliano Sala: South Wales Police continue boarding pass probe

Emiliano Sala was killed in a plane crash on January 21

South Wales Police continue to 'look into' and 'investigate' an image appearing to mock the death of Emiliano Sala posted on social media.

Images of boarding passes with Sala's name on, the flight number listed as "D3ad", and the words "Swansea City airlines" appeared on Friday.

Sala had just signed for Cardiff when he was killed after a private plane taking him from France to the UK crashed in the English Channel in January.

Investigations are ongoing into the image under the Malicious Communications Act with both Swansea and Cardiff working to help Police with the matter.

Cardiff have yet to make any comment but Swansea condemned the image in a statement on Friday, prior to Sunday's South Wales derby.

We are aware re an image on social media relating to Emiliano Sala.

We are investigating & will be working closely with @SwansOfficial @CardiffCityFC

We would remind people not to share the image as they may be committing an offence.

Anyone with info call 101 occ 1900395865



^CD pic.twitter.com/ktD3LYbaME — South Wales P🎃lice (@swpolice) October 26, 2019

"Swansea City is aware of the disgraceful image currently circulating on social media ahead of Sunday's South Wales derby in relation to the sad death of Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala," the statement read.

"We are working closely with South Wales Police who will be conducting an investigation to identify the initial source.

"The image is shameful and does not represent this football club or our supporters in any way.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy towards any discriminatory, unacceptable or anti-social behaviour, and this will be enforced rigorously before, during and after Sunday's South Wales derby

"Any supporters displaying this type of material or behaving in an unacceptable manner will face criminal proceedings.

"The club will be strongly supporting South Wales Police in any public order or hate crime prosecutions surrounding these images and any related incidents during Sunday's fixture at the Liberty Stadium."

Swansea and Cardiff met for the first time in five years on Sunday, with the former side winning the Sky Bet Championship clash 1-0.