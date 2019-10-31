David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Barnsley vs Bristol City, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Performances may have improved slightly for Barnsley since the departure of Daniel Stendel, but results haven't yet. They are still bottom of the Championship and without a win since the opening day of the season.

Bristol City are right in the thick of the battle for the play-offs, it is just about whether they can last the course this time around. They should have enough to beat Barnsley.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Wigan vs Swansea, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Wigan will be delighted to be back on home turf after a couple of tough away trips where they have been so unfortunately denied points late in the day. First at Derby, then at Bristol City.

Swansea got a massive win over their rivals Cardiff on Sunday, which would have been vital to their confidence after such a dip in performances lately. Draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Brentford vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

Are we seeing the real Brentford now? Three wins on the spin and it looks as though they are on a real upward trajectory.

Huddersfield are as well. They are out of the relegation zone now and seemingly on the up under the Cowley brothers. They will make it tough for Brentford and possibly nick a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (20/1 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

There was more frustration for Leeds at Sheffield Wednesday last week, where neither Patrick Bamford in the first half nor Eddie Nketiah in the second could find a route to goal.

QPR are leaky at the back, but also score plenty at the other end. They will take the game to Leeds and I think they could get something at Elland Road.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

2:11 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between QPR and Brentford. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between QPR and Brentford.

Charlton vs Preston, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That was a cracking draw for Charlton at West Brom last week, to nick it so late in the day at the home of the league leaders proved the resolve this side have under Lee Bowyer.

Preston headed into the weekend in the automatic-promotion spots, but the vast majority of their wins have come at home this season. They struggle a little on the road, but have enough about them to get a point on Sunday.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Stoke vs West Brom, Monday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Any hope of a resurgence under Nathan Jones at Stoke have quickly been quelled by back-to-back defeats, and it doesn't get any easier on Monday night for them.

West Brom's surge has just hit the buffers in the last couple of games as they have been held to draws against sides they really should have beaten at home. But the quality they have should see them past Stoke.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Portsmouth vs Oxford, Saturday 3pm

The Portsmouth owners have shown a good amount of faith in Kenny Jackett, with the fans getting increasingly frustrated at their position in the league table.

Oxford are scoring goals for fun and look like they have forgotten how to lose. Midweek was also great for them and they now have a Carabao Cup quarter-final to look forward to. Their confidence should see them through at Fratton Park.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Morecambe vs Leyton Orient, Saturday 3pm

It will be strange for those at the Globe Arena on Saturday to be heading into a home game without Jim Bentley involved for the first time in almost 20 years. What a job he did at that club.

Leyton Orient will be pleased with anything approaching consolidation this season, and the more space they can put between themselves and the relegation battle the better. I reckon this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

1:44 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Leyton Orient and Carlisle. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Leyton Orient and Carlisle.

Other Championship predictions (all Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday: 0-2 (14/1)

Cardiff vs Birmingham: 0-1 (9/1)

Derby vs Middlesbrough: 1-0 (13/2)

Fulham vs Hull: 3-2 (20/1)

Luton vs Nottingham Forest: 2-2 (12/1)

Reading vs Millwall: 1-2 (11/1)