Charlton boss Lee Bowyer signs new three-year contract

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has signed a new three-year contract

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has signed a new three-year contract at the Valley.

Bowyer, who started his playing career with the Addicks, has agreed a deal until the summer of 2023.

Initially appointed on an interim basis in March 2018, Bowyer took over the role permanently in September that year and guided Charlton to the Sky Bet Championship last season after a play-off final win over Sunderland at Wembley.

Club chairman Matt Southall confirmed Bowyer had been offered a new five-year contract earlier this month shortly after East Street Investments completed a takeover of Charlton and a three-year agreement has now been reached.

"I'm delighted. It's something I've been looking forward to getting done and it's been a long while coming," Bowyer told the club's website. "The most important thing now is that the club can start building and moving forward.

"This is a good club with great tradition. We have great fans, I have great staff around me and I've got players that give me everything, so everything to do with this club is positive.

"Now the new owners have come in and we're going to have some funds. It's all a manager wants - good people around you who want to win and go forwards."

Executive chairman Matt Southall said: "We're obviously delighted Lee has signed a new deal. From day one, he was always our priority and while it may have taken a couple of weeks, I'm sure this will be by far the best piece of business we do in the January window.

"I've enjoyed working with Lee, he understands our model and our philosophy for the club and what we want to achieve. Our ambitions are the same as his and that's strengthening every aspect of the club to make sure he and the team have true foundations for success.

"He was already a Charlton legend but now he has the opportunity to build something very special at The Valley."