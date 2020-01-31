MIddlesbrough and Birmingham fined by FA over fracas

1:03 Things got heated in the dugout at the Stadium of Light and red cards were shown between Middlesbrough and Birmingham. Things got heated in the dugout at the Stadium of Light and red cards were shown between Middlesbrough and Birmingham.

Middlesbrough and Birmingham have been fined £7,500 and £9,000 respectively for failing to control their officials and players during their Championship clash on January 21.

There was a melee in the technical area at the Riverside Stadium in the 87th minute after forward Lukas Jutkiewicz put the ball into the net late in the game for the home side, with the score at 1-1.

The fracas happened after referee Andy Woolmer brought play to a halt - before Jutkiewicz's strike - because Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier was down with a head injury.

1:56 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Birmingham. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Birmingham.

A Football Association spokesperson said: "Both clubs admitted failing to ensure that their officials and/or players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 87th minute of their EFL Championship fixture on 21 January 2020.

"Leo Percovich, a Middlesbrough FC coach, has been banned from the touchline for two matches and fined £3,000 after admitting that his behaviour during the 87th minute of the fixture amounted to improper conduct.

"Sean Rush, Birmingham City's Head of Performance, has been banned from the touchline for one match and fined £2,000 after also admitting that his behaviour during the 87th minute of the fixture amounted to improper conduct."