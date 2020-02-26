Championship highlights and round-up: Fulham seal late win

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a late winner for Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic made up for missing an 87th-minute penalty with the added time header that secured Fulham's 1-0 win against Swansea at Craven Cottage.

Mitrovic connected with Aboubakar Kamara's right-wing cross to deliver his side's first win in four games and boost their hopes of breaking into the Sky Bet Championship top two.

But moments earlier it appeared as though the Serb would be the villain when he was denied by Swansea keeper Freddie Woodman after Neeskens Kebano had gone down under a challenge from Swansea's Connor Roberts.

1:43 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Swansea City Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Swansea City

Leeds have a five-point cushion to Fulham in third place in the Sky Bet Championship's race for automatic promotion after beating Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium.

1:53 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Stoke Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Stoke

Boro's relegation worries intensified courtesy of this result, which was never in too much doubt once Mateusz Klich had struck his fourth league goal of the season - three of which have been against the Teessiders - on the stroke of half-time.

Barnsley's quest to avoid relegation gained further momentum with a 1-0 victory at troubled Hull.

2:00 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Barnsley Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Barnsley

Gerhard Struber's side remain in the drop zone, but they have now won three Championship matches on the bounce thanks to Cauley Woodrow's first-half goal.

Woodrow cashed in on George Long's dreadful mistake after 42 minutes to claim a 14th league goal of the season.

Wigan boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation with a well-deserved 3-0 victory at Reading.

Lively Wigan thoroughly deserved their 1-0 half-time advantage, gained midway through the period thanks to Kieffer Moore's audacious flick.

0:28 Wigan striker Kieffer Moore scored a lovely backheel goal for the second time this season as they beat Reading 3-0 Wigan striker Kieffer Moore scored a lovely backheel goal for the second time this season as they beat Reading 3-0

Jamal Lowe made it 2-0 in the 67th minute, as Reading struggled miserably in defence and attack, with a clinical strike and Michael Jacobs chipped home the third deep into stoppage time.

Blackburn failed to lay a marker down in the race for the top six as they could only draw 0-0 with a stubborn Stoke.

Substitute Steven Fletcher's stoppage-time goal gave Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 victory over Charlton for only their second win in 12 Championship games.

Millwall and Birmingham played out a goalless draw at The Den.