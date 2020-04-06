Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Who makes the Championship Team of the Season?

Listen to the brand new Sky Sports EFL Podcast, as our Championship experts pick their team, player and manager of the season so far.

In a two-part special of the Podcast, our pundits pick their Team of the Season, as well as selecting their own players and managers of the 2019/20 campaign.

In Part One, David Prutton, Keith Andrews and commentator Gary Weaver chat to Jonathan Oakes about their top goalkeeper, plus the defence and the manager of the season so far.

In Part Two, Don Goodman, Andy Hinchcliffe and Scott Minto assess the midfield and strikers, as well as their own choices for the player and manager of the season, before the final XI is revealed.

You can also watch both parts on our YouTube specials below!

You can subscribe via the links above, or via your regular podcast provider if you search for 'Sky EFL'.